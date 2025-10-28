Do you recognise anyone?placeholder image
Do you recognise anyone?

Wanted: 17 people police urgently want to speak to in Wakefield

By Leanne Clarke
Published 28th Oct 2025, 11:30 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2025, 11:44 GMT

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Wakefield.

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

If you have any information call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

State the identity of the person shown, quoting the reference number accompanying the picture - alternatively send your information via this online form.

Offence Date 17/10/2025 Photo reference WD6810

1. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 17/10/2025 Photo reference WD6810 Photo: WYP

Offence Date 17/10/2025 Photo reference WD6809

2. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 17/10/2025 Photo reference WD6809 Photo: WYP

Offence Date 15/10/2025 Photo reference WD6808

3. Theft

Offence Date 15/10/2025 Photo reference WD6808 Photo: WYP

Offence Date 15/10/2025 Photo reference WD6807

4. Theft

Offence Date 15/10/2025 Photo reference WD6807 Photo: WYP

Offence Date 10/08/2025 Photo reference WD6806

5. Assault

Offence Date 10/08/2025 Photo reference WD6806 Photo: WYP

Offence Date 06/10/2025 Photo reference WD6805

6. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 06/10/2025 Photo reference WD6805 Photo: WYP

