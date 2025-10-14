Caught on camera.placeholder image
Wanted: 13 people police urgently want to speak to in Wakefield

By Leanne Clarke
Published 14th Oct 2025, 16:00 BST

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Wakefield.

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

If you have any information call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

Offence Date 01/09/2025 Photo reference WD6800

1. Theft From Shop

Photo reference WD6800

Offence Date 01/09/2025 Photo reference WD6799

2. Theft From Shop

Photo reference WD6799

Offence Date 11/10/2025 Photo reference WD6798

3. Burglary Dwelling

Photo reference WD6798

Offence Date 06/09/2025 Photo reference WD6797

4. Theft From Shop

Photo reference WD6797

Offence Date 06/09/2025 Photo reference WD6796

5. Theft From Shop

Photo reference WD6796

Offence Date 20/08/2025 Photo reference WD6795

6. Serious Offence

Photo reference WD6795

