Violent thug stamped on girlfriend’s head in jealous drunken rage at house in Leeds

Have your say

A violent thug kicked and stamped on his girlfriend's head during a drunken rage at their home in Leeds.

Damien McKeen subjected the woman to a sustained attack and threatened to stab her as their five-year-old daughter screamed in terror.

McKeen adopted a “boxer’s stance” before punching the woman to the eye socket after coming home drunk in the early hours of the morning.

Leeds Crown Court 35-year-old then pulled her around the floor by the hair and headbutted her in the face.

McKeen’s daughter was upstairs in bed at the time and was screaming after being awoken by the attack.

McKeen then said to the woman: “I’m going to kill you, I’m going to stab you”.

He reached into a knife drawer but did not take anything out of it.

Read more: Jealous husband sliced man's ear for saying 'hi' to his wife

Andrew Horton, prosecuting, said: “The complainant was begging to be allowed to go to see their daughter.”

Mr Horton said McKeen then continued to punch and stamp on her.

He left the property but returned and tried to kick the door in.

The woman fled the property with her daughter and went to a neighbour’s house. She suffered bruises to her wrists, arms and legs.

McKeen carried out the attack after turning up at the property in Bramley with his sister at 3.40am on February 1 this year.

He was carrying a half-empty bottle of vodka when he arrived.

McKeen has a long history of offending and has spent much of his adult life in prison.

His previous convictions include robbery and wounding a victim a road rage attack.

He was released from prison on licence in 2018.

Mr Horton said McKeen had been in an on-off relationship with the woman for five years.

He said the background to the attack was McKeen’s jealousy at the woman seeing another man when they had split up.

Read more: Police found boy and girl asleep in convicted paedophile's flat

McKeen initially denied carrying out the attack when he was interviewed.

He told police: “Someone caused the injuries but it wasn’t me.”

McKeen pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Adrian Pollard, mitigating, said: “He is appalled at his behaviour that night and can’t apologise enough."

Mr Pollard said McKeen is currently being held at Armley prison where was trusted to work in the jail’s education department as a teaching assistant.

McKeen, of Marston Mount, Lincoln Green, Leeds, was jailed for 30 months.

Recorder Gavin Doig told him: “You are getting too old to spend your life in custody and the sentences are going to get longer. Let this be your last one.”

McKeen was also made the subject of a restraining order banning him from approaching or contacting the victim.