Braydon Lloyd, 25, persistently denied the offence but was found guilty by a jury following a trial.

Harrowing details of the assault were outlined at Leeds Crown Court on Friday as Lloyd, of Mallard Road, Castleford, was sentenced.

Lloyd attacked the woman by placing his hands around her throat and choking her until she blacked out before carrying out the sexual assault.

Rapist Braydon Lloyd has been jailed for 12 years.

The victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, bravely read out an impact statement on how the incident had left her seriously injured and terrified.

Detective Inspector Alex Geldard of West Yorkshire Police Wakefield District Adult Safeguarding: “I would like to praise the victim for her bravery and courage in coming forward.

“I hope that the conviction and today’s sentencing helps to bring some closure to her so she can move forward with her life.

“I would also like to recognise the dedication and tenacity of my colleagues who have been involved in this investigation.

“Anyone who has been the victim should feel confident in coming forward to the police.

"We have specialist teams who will take you seriously, deal with you sensitively and do everything within our power to bring those responsible to justice.”

Lloyd, who was being held on remand at HMP Leeds and appeared in court via a video link, showed no emotion as he was handed the sentence.