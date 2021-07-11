Michael Smith was banned from going to the victim's home in Morley at the time he assaulted her at the property.

Leeds Crown Court heard Smith was made the subject of a restraining order in September last year after being convicted of assaulting her.

Emma Handley, prosecuting, said Smith and the woman had been in an on-off relationship for ten years.

Leeds Crown Court

She returned home on June 16 this year to find Smith in a drunken state inside the property.

The pair argued and the woman tried to record Smith's behaviour on her mobile phone.

Smith pushed her against a radiator and punched her to the head as he called her names.

He was arrested a short time later after a member of the public found him in a garden covered in blood.

Ms Handley said the victim needed hospital treatment after the incident.

Smith was arrested again the next day when police officers found him at her home.

The officers attended her home to take photographs of her injuries from the attack.

The prosecutor said the officers became suspicious and searched the house.

He pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and breach of a restraining order.

Smith has six previous convictions for violence.

Daniel Ingham, mitigating, said Smith was sorry for what he had done and had acknowledged that he had a problem with alcohol.

Mr Ingham said Smith breached the order by going to the victim's home when he had "blacked-out" from drinking so much.

The barrister urged Judge Graham Reeds QC to consider imposing a suspended sentence so Smith could get support for his drinking.

Smith was jailed for ten months.

Judges Reeds said: "I recognise that (the victim) does not want you to be sent to prison.

"I have considered this but I have wider considerations than that.

"This was deliberate breach against a background of domestic violence.

"You have a terrible record of complying with court orders.