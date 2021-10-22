Leeds Crown Court

Jamie Manners was recalled to jail after the assault on the two victims at a house in Collingham.

Leeds Crown Court heard Manners was out of prison on licence when he carried out the attacks on March 27 this year

The incident took place after Manners struck up a brief relationship with the woman after being released from custody.

The couple spent the day drinking and socialising in Leeds together before the attacks.

The court heard Manners was "deeply drunk" and the victim took him to her mum's home in Collingham as it was nearer then travelling to her home in Bradford.

Manners fell asleep but became violent and abusive when the woman tried to wake him after being told to take him elsewhere.

He kicked her to the stomach and bit her hand.

Her mother was then attacked when she tried to intervene to protect her daughter.

She was punched to the mouth, causing bleeding.

Manners, of Lincombe Bank, Gledhow, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The court heard he was given a 44-month prison sentence in 2017 for an offence of wounding in which a victim was stabbed.

Phillip Morris, mitigating, said Manners pleaded guilty to the offences at an early stage and was sorry for what he had done.

Mr Morris said Manners had been in a relationship with the woman for a brief period and it has now ended

Manners was given a 15-month sentence after Judge Robin Mairs said the offences were aggravated by the fact that they took place in the home of one of the victims.