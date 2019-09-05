Violent drunk caught on camera spitting at police officers called to fight in Leeds street

Have your say

A thug was caught on camera spitting at two police officers who were called to deal with a disturbance in a street in Leeds.

Craig Allen assaulted the officers in Woodside Avenue, Burley, on July 6 this year.

Craig Allen was caught on camera spitting at police officers during disturbance in Burley.

Police had been called to reports of a fight and found the 30-year-old being pinned to the floor by other men.

Andrew Horton, prosecuting, said Allen became abusive towards the officers and was arrested.

As he was being put into the back of a police van, he refused to bend his legs.

He then kicked out at a male officer, striking him in the arm and head.

Allen told a female officer: "I'll have you."

He then spat at both of the officers, hitting the male officer in the eye and the female officer in the face.

Read more: Callous robber punched and threatened stab disabled man in street attack

One of the officers used PAVA spray to subdue him. The incident was captured on a police bodycam.

In a victim personal statement, the male officer said that he and his partner had to stop trying for a baby while he was tested for infections.

A week after the incident Allen attacked the new partner of the mother of his baby outside her flat.

He then breached a restraining order by telling her he wanted his dog back and she would never see her daughter again.

In a separate incident he sent abusive text messages to the woman.

In a further incident, he urinated in the back of a police van.

Read more: Drunk driver injured child in head-on crash in stolen taxi

Allen, previously of East Park Grove, Burmantofts, Leeds, pleaded guilty two two counts of assaulting an emergency worker, one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of breaching a restraining order and one count of criminal damage.

He has 24 previous convictions for 37 offences including domestic violence and assaulting police officers.

A probation officer told the court that Allen had a problem with binge drinking.

Jane Cooper, mitigating, said Allen had admitted the offences at an early stage.

Allen was jailed for a year and nine months.