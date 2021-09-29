Violent criminal returned to prison after he breached LS13 ban then assaulted two police officers

A court heard Peter Stott was recalled to jail after the incident and is likely to remain locked up until he is no longer considered a danger to the public..

Leeds Crown Court heard Stott was made the subject of an indeterminate prison sentence in 2007 for an offence of robbery.

He was eventually released from custody under strict licence conditions which included him not entering the LS13 area of Leeds.

Rosemont Road, Bramley.

Jane Brady, prosecuting, said police went to Rosemont Road, Bramley, on August 30 after receiving reports of criminal damage at a property on the street.

The officers went into the multi-occupancy property to find Stott sitting on a bed eating food.

Stott gave the officers a false name. He was slurring his words and appeared to be drunk.

Further enquiries revealed Stott's true identity and he was arrested for breaching his licence conditions.

He became aggressive to a male officer as he was about to be handcuffed and put in a police car.

Stott kicked the officer to the ground and grabbed him by the neck.

A female officer went to help her colleague but he knocked her to the ground.

The defendant then forced her head against the concrete floor, causing her glasses to break.

She was "screaming and terrified" during the attack.

Pepper spray was used on Stott but he continued to punch both officers.

Stott was eventually restrained when more officers arrived at the scene.

Both officers suffered cuts and bruises and were left badly shaken.

Stott, 37, of Tong Way, Farnley, pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and criminal damage.

He has previous convictions for robbery and violence dating back to 1999.

Abbi Whelan, mitigating, said Stott could not remember much about the offences because he was so drunk but accepted responsibility for what he had done.

Ms Whelan said the defendant had spent the day drinking with his partner in York before returning to Leeds in a taxi.

Stott was supposed to be staying at his sister's home, which is outside the exclusion area, but instead went to see his friend in Bramley.

Ms Whelan added: "He will be in custody for some time before he is deemed safe and suitable to be released again."

Stott was given a six-and-a-half month sentence but was warned it is likely that he will spend much longer in custody.