Nadeem Fayyaz Hussain, 43, was described by a judge at Leeds Crown Court as being "arrogant, entitled and dismissive" and had shown little remorse for his actions.

The court was told that Hussain had made phone calls to his former partner, one of which she recorded, as he ordered her to retract her statement to the police.

Deborah Smithies, prosecuting, said Hussain, of Regent Street, Wakefield, had been in a relationship with the woman for just a few months about two years ago, with the pair having a child together.

Nadeem Fayyaz Hussain was jailed for 19 months for assaulting his partner and perverting justice.

Despite being separated they had remained friendly for the sake of their young son.

On May 4 this year, the woman was having a nap on the sofa at her own home when she woke to find Hussain stood over with her phone in his hand, screaming insults at her and demanding to know who the birthday messages on her phone were from.

She picked up another phone to dial 999 but he snatched that from her then hit her around the head and grabbed her hair.

Two children were in the room and were in tears.

Hussain eventually left and she called the police to give them a statement.

In the early hours of the next morning he made several calls to her phone, which she answered but he did not say anything.

At 11am he made a final call and spoke to her, apologising but asking her to retract her statement several times.

The next day he was arrested and denied the incident, although admitted calling her to ask why she had made false allegations against him.

Hussain pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and intending to pervert the course of justice.

He appeared in court via video link from HMP Leeds where he was being held on remand.

Emma Handley, mitigating, told the court that Hussain was sorry for his actions and had shown remorse, but was interrupted by the judge, Recorder Darren Preston who disagreed, saying the pre-sentence report for Hussain showed that he has "no concern for anybody but himself" with a "complete absence of any remorse".

The court was told that Hussain had embarked on affairs with women that the judge had described as "rank hypocrisy" given the nature of the offences.

He said: "You continually see yourself as the victim and it's perfectly plain you are a bully who thinks you can treat women how you want.

"You have no respect for others and you are arrogant, entitled and dismissive."