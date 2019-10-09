Video shows youth being punched to the ground in mass street fight in Leeds city centre
Shocking footage has emerged online of a group of youths engaged in a mass brawl in the middle of the road in Leeds city centre
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 19:41 pm
The video shows a group of mostly teenage boys surrounding another boy and punching him to the ground.
One girl films the brawl, while another runs from the scene in New Briggate screaming.
A man, believed to from a nearby takeaway, appears to intervene and help stop the attack, which happened in the middle of the afternoon at the start of the month
A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police were called to reports of an assault on New Briggate, Leeds at 3.40pm on Tuesday 1 October.
"Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing and any witnesses are asked to call police on 101 quoting log 1076 of Tuesday 1 October."