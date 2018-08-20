VIDEO: Dramatic scene as Land Rover flips upside down and ambulances called to closed Leeds road

A man has been taken to hospital after a Land Rover flipped onto its roof in a crash with another car.

The incident, which happened at about 4.34pm on Pepper Road, Hunslet, Leeds, involved a white Land Rover and a Peugeot in a smash.

The flipped Land Rover on Pepper Road. Photo: Simon Hulme

-> Initial story -> Police and ambulances called to serious crash in Hunslet Leeds

Four people who were in the Peugeot were injured, while a man from the Land Rover has been taken to hospital.

His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The road is believed to be closed right now and commuters should find an alternative route where possible.

Join our new Leeds Crime group www.facebook.com/groups/leedscrime