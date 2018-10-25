Van pulled over by police on M1 near Leeds - for driving too SLOWLY

Have your say

A van driver was pulled over on the M1 motorway near Leeds today - for going too slowly.

West Yorkshire Police stopped the driver of this van on the M1 northbound between Junction 43 (Belle Isle) and Junction 44.

The van was in the third lane (the outside lane or 'fast lane') when it was travelling at just 45mph, while the two lanes to the left of it were clear.

West Yorkshire Police said: "Vehicle stopped due to travelling 45mph in lane 3 of 3.

"Lanes 1 & 2 clear with traffic queuing behind it. Driver issued process for driving without reasonable consideration for other road users. #OperationalSupport"