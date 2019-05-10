Urgent police appeal after man left unconscious and seriously injured in Leeds street for hours after attack

Police have issued an urgent appeal after a man was left unconscious and seriously injured in a Leeds street for hours after an attack.

The victim, a 23-year-old man, was found unconscious outside the Sylhet supermarket at the junction of Rowland Road and Lady Pit Lane, in Beeston, at about 7.10am on Sunday, April 28.

He had been left in the street for two hours before emergency services were called.

A passer-by rang for an ambulance and he was taken to hospital.

He was treated for serious injuries, including facial and skull fractures.

Police have established that he had been walking home after a night out in the city centre.

However, he has no recollection of the incident that resulted in his injuries.

Police suspect that he was the victim of a robbery.

Officers from Leeds District Crime Team have been carrying out extensive enquiries, including checks on CCTV.

Police have confirmed the man left The New Penny, in Call Lane at about 4.40am.

CCTV cameras put him in the area of where he was found at about 5.15am.

Now officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area around that time, anyone who saw the man or anyone who witnessed anything suspicious.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact PC 4864 Dan Johnson via 101 quoting crime reference 13190216017.

