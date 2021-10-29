Urgent appeal to find serious attack suspect in Leeds

Officers are seeking the whereabouts of Shane Denham, 31 from Leeds.

Despite extensive enquiries and checks on a number of addresses, officers have been unable to locate him.

Denham is also wanted on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and multiple domestic related offences.

He is known to the Halton Moor, Swarcliffe, Kippax areas of Leeds with links to Armley and Rothwell.

Anyone who knows his current whereabouts or who may have information that could assist in tracing him is asked to contact police on 101 or by using the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting crime reference 13210336139.

Information can also be given to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.