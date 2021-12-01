Jade McElduff was reported missing on Friday (November, 26) and was last seen in the Briggate area of Leeds City Centre at about 10.40pm that night.

It is believed she may be with her boyfriend Jack McCormick, 17, who was also reported missing on Friday after last being seen on Tuesday, November 23.

Jade McElduff, 15, is believed missing with her boyfriend Jack McCormick, 17. Picture: WYP.

Enquiries suggest they are frequenting Leeds City Centre.

Jade is described as white, 5ft tall, and slim, with straight, light brown, shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a khaki parka coat with a fur-lined hood, blue jeans, white t-shirt and black trainers.

Jack is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, and slim, with short light-brown hair. He was last seen wearing a dark grey/black puffer coat, red Nike jumper, black jeans and red, black and white trainers.

Detective Inspector Emma Wight, of Leeds District Safeguarding Unit, said: “We have genuine concerns for the welfare of both these vulnerable young people and those concerns are increasing the longer they remain missing.

“We have been carrying out extensive enquiries to find them, including regular checks on various addresses linked to them, which will continue until they are found.

“We believe that Jade may be staying with people who know that she is missing and are helping her to avoid our efforts to find her.

“Our focus is on the safety and wellbeing of these two young people and it is vital that we locate them at the earliest opportunity.

“I would urge anyone who has seen them or who has any information that could assist in tracing them to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District Safeguarding Unit via 101 quoting log 873 of November 26 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat.