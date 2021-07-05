Urgent appeal to find missing Kirkstall man on blue mobility scooter with "serious health issues"
Police have launched an urgent appeal to trace a man who has gone missing on a blue mobility scooter.
Monday, 5th July 2021, 6:48 am
Updated
Monday, 5th July 2021, 6:50 am
Seamus (James) McLoughlin has gone missing from Kirkstall, Leeds.
Police described him as a "White male, grey hair, glasses, 6ft, wearing a straw hat, beige jumper, on a blue mobility scooter and carrying crutches".
Seamus has serious health and mobility issues, police said.
Anyone with information should contact the force quoting log 1224 04/07/21.