Urgent appeal launched to find 17-year-old missing for two weeks thought to be in Leeds
Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing teenager who is thought to be in Leeds - last seen two weeks ago.
Casie Ackerley, 17, has not been seen at her home in Ripon for two weeks and concerns are growing for her safety.
It is believed Casie could be in the Leeds area and enquiries are being carried out there by West Yorkshire Police as well as in North Yorkshire, police said.
She is described as white, 5ft 6in tall, blue eyes, slim build and she has long brown hair.
North Yorkshire Police said: "Casie, if you see or hear about this appeal, please get in touch with the police immediately and let us know you are safe."
Anyone with information or possible sighting of a girl matching Casie’s description or photograph, please call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 1, and speak to the Force Control Room.
Please quote reference number 12210201480.