Skye Bond, 17 was reported missing from her home in Keighley on June 25 and was last seen on the Christchurch Estate in Armley on Saturday July 1.

Police believe she is telling people her name is Zaneya and that she is from Birmingham.

Skye is described as a mixed race female and 5 foot 7 tall.

Skye Bond, 17 was reported missing from her home in Keighley on June 25. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Detective Inspector Karl Noglik of Bradford CID said: “We are urgently appealing to the community of Armley in Leeds to report any sightings of Skye to us.

“We are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and we need to make sure she is okay.

“I would urge people in that area to keep a look out for her and report any sightings immediately to us.”