Urgent appeal issued to find teenage girl missing for nearly two weeks and last seen in Armley area of Leeds
Skye Bond, 17 was reported missing from her home in Keighley on June 25 and was last seen on the Christchurch Estate in Armley on Saturday July 1.
Police believe she is telling people her name is Zaneya and that she is from Birmingham.
Skye is described as a mixed race female and 5 foot 7 tall.
Detective Inspector Karl Noglik of Bradford CID said: “We are urgently appealing to the community of Armley in Leeds to report any sightings of Skye to us.
“We are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare and we need to make sure she is okay.
“I would urge people in that area to keep a look out for her and report any sightings immediately to us.”
Anyone with information on Skye’s whereabouts is asked to contact police via 101 or 999 or use the live chat facility online quoting log 1461 of 25 June.