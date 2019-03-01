Updates as man dies from Ferriby Towers block fall in Leeds: large police cordon in place

Have your say

A man has fallen from a Leeds tower block.

Police were called to reports of a man falling from Ferriby Towers in the Lincoln Green LS9 area at about 10.30am.

A spokesman for the force said the man 'fell from height'.

A large police presence was put in place at the scene, including a cordon across the entire car park and a Crime Scene Investigation forensic tent.

About three police cars, two police vans and a CSI van were called to the scene.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Police were called at 10:30 to reports of man fallen from height at Ferriby Towers – emergency services at scene."

Police outside Ferriby Towers in Leeds where a man has fallen from the block of flats

