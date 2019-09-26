Unlicensed driver put Leeds police and passengers in danger during chase after 'learning to drive in field'

Have your say

A unlicensed driver put his passengers, police and other road users in grave danger during a high speed chase through south Leeds.

Jonathan Nye had four other people in his Vauxhall Corsa as he weaved in and out of rush hour traffic at terrifying speeds

The 23-year-old shunted two vehicles from behind in his desperation to get away from officers on Leeds Ring Road at Beeston.

Nye went through red lights and went the wrong way up a slip road during the incident on May 17 this year.

Leeds Crown Court heard Nye has never held a driving licence.

He told police after his arrest that he had taught himself to drive in a field.

Leeds Crown Court heard police were called to an incident on Woodhouse Hill, near to the Bay Horse pub.

Nye suddenly sped off and was followed by the officers.

The court was shown police dashcam footage of the chase in which Nye mounted a pavement on Tunstall Road.

He then continued to drive through busy streets around Beeston.

The defendant drove into a cycle lane to undertake cars on Cemetery Road and almost struck a cyclist

Nye overtook a line of standing traffic on Old Lane and narrowly avoided a collision with oncoming cars.

He went through a red light and joined Dewsbury Road before going the wrong way up a slip road.

Police briefly lost sight of Nye's car but spotted him again driving on the Ring Road.

He shunted two cars, causing £2,000 of damage, near to the roundabout with Churwell Hill in a bid to get away.

One of the cars was being driven by a doctor and contained three child passengers.

Nye abandoned the car and ran off but was caught after a chase.

Two men and two women also emerged from the car.

The incident lasted seven and a half minutes.

Nye initially denied being the driver after being arrested.

He admitted being behind the wheel after being shown the camera footage.

Nye, of Leasowe Road, Hunslet, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving.

James Kinsley, mitigating, said Nye admitted the offences at an early stage.

Nye was jailed for 14 months.

Judge Penelope Belcher told him: "The courts see all too often stupid driving that results in catastrophic consequences.

"It was a complete disregard for all other vehicles on the road."