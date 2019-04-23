Two women in their 80s seriously injured in A58 car crash

Have your say

Two women in their 80s have been seriously injured after a car crash on the A58 in Scarcroft, Leeds

It happened in the Scarcroft village area at the junction of the A58 Wetherby Road and Carr Lane.

The crash took place at about 10.35am on Sunday, April 21.

A black Nissan Juke was travelling on the A58 in the direction of Wetherby and crashed with a white Citroen C1, which was turning onto Wetherby Road from Carr Lane.

Two women, aged in their 80s, in the Citroen were seriously injured in the collision and remain in hospital.

Police are appealing for witnesses to contact the Roads Policing Unit on 101, quoting log number 636 of 21/04.

