Two teenagers released under investigation after Harrogate burglary

Two teenagers have been released under investigation following a burglary in Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police arrested the 13 and 14 year-old following the incident on St Catherine's Road, which took place between 10.30pm on Sunday (January, 6) and 3.30 am on Monday, (January, 7)

Police say the suspects gained entry to the garage of a residential property and removed two mountain bikes- - a ladies Specialized Jynx mountain bike and a boy’s Amacco mountain bike.

Police say they have been released while enquiries continue. If anyone has any information that can assist the investigation, call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 12190003639.