Two teenagers arrested after 15-year-old girl sexually assaulted in West Yorkshire
Two teenage boys have been arrested after a 15-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in West Yorkshire.
Monday, 21st October 2019, 3:40 pm
It happened in Drake Street near to Bradford Crown Court between 4pm and 5.10pm on Saturday, October 19.
A police cordon was put in place as officers made further enquiries into the report.
West Yorkshire Police confirmed two teenagers aged 17 and 15 were arrested.
One has been released without charge.
The other has been bailed pending further enquiries.