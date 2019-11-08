Two teenagers and man arrested on suspicion of obstructing tracks at Leeds Station which brought trains to halt

Two teenagers and a man were arrested last night on suspicion of obstructing the railway at Leeds Station.

By Daniel Sheridan
Friday, 8th November 2019, 12:03 pm
Updated Friday, 8th November 2019, 12:04 pm

Officers were called to Leeds station at 7.30pm last night following reports of three youths on tracks, British Transport Police said.

A full area search was conducted and officers found the three youths in a nearby shop.

Two 16-year-old boys and an 18-year-old old man were arrested on suspicion of obstructing the railway.

One of the 16-year-olds was further arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal and possession of cannabis.

The teenagers were all taken to police custody.

The 18-year-old has been released with no further action and the two 16-year-old’s were released earlier this morning under investigation, British Transport Police confirmed.

Train operator Northern said on Thursday night: "Due to trespassers at Leeds nothing can run in our out of the station."

The delays lasted for around half an hour while the incident was dealt with.