Two teenagers and man arrested on suspicion of obstructing tracks at Leeds Station which brought trains to halt

Officers were called to Leeds station at 7.30pm last night following reports of three youths on tracks, British Transport Police said.

A full area search was conducted and officers found the three youths in a nearby shop.

Two 16-year-old boys and an 18-year-old old man were arrested on suspicion of obstructing the railway.

Leeds Station

One of the 16-year-olds was further arrested on suspicion of going equipped to steal and possession of cannabis.

The teenagers were all taken to police custody.

The 18-year-old has been released with no further action and the two 16-year-old’s were released earlier this morning under investigation, British Transport Police confirmed.

Train operator Northern said on Thursday night: "Due to trespassers at Leeds nothing can run in our out of the station."