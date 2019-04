Have your say

Two teenagers who have been missing since Wednesday have been found safe and well.

West Yorkshire Police said at 6.40pm on Saturday that Monet Williams, 16, and Leah Monkman, also aged 16, had been found.

Leah Monkman is missing - call police on 101

The pair were believed to have been together.

West Yorkshire Police said: "Thank you to everyone who assisted in sharing the appeal".