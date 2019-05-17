Two police officers assaulted in Leeds city centre

Have your say

Two police officers were assaulted in Leeds after being called to reports of a man behaving 'erratically'.

West Yorkshire Police were called to Wellington Road at 4.38pm on Wednesday after receiving a number of calls raising concerns about a man's behaviour.

Officers attended and a man was detained and arrested on suspicion of assaulting two police officers.

A police spokesman said: "He was subsequently charged with two counts of assault on emergency workers and bailed to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on June 13."

In April, the West Yorkshire Police Federation revealed that 41 police officers have been assaulted in just one week in the county.

The federation branded the assaults 'unacceptable.'

18 officers were kicked, 11 punched, 8 were spat at and 6 were grappled with.

In addition 6 officers had an object thrown at them, 3 were headbutted and two were bitten.

There were also two assaults on Community Support Officers.

On November 13, 2018 after a campaign from the Police Federation, the Assaults on Emergency Workers (Offences) Bill became law.

The new law doubled the maximum sentence for assaults to police officers and other emergency service workers from six to 12 months.