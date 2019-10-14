Two people rescued from car flipped on its side in ring road hit-and-run
Two people had to be freed from their car after a hit-and-run smash in East Leeds.
Monday, 14th October 2019, 17:17 pm
Updated
Monday, 14th October 2019, 17:22 pm
The Fiat Panda was left flipped on its side after being hit by another vehicle on the Leeds ring road at a roundabout in Crossgates on Monday afternoon.
A rescue crew from nearby Killingbeck fire station freed the two occupants from the car following the collision on Crossgates Road.
Fortunately, neither were seriously injured.
Emergency services were called at 2.17pm to the two-vehicle collision, which was attended by police and fire services, as well as paramedics.
West Yorkshire Police is now searching for the second car, which failed to stop at the scene.
A spokesman for the force said: "Enquiries are ongoing regarding the car that left the scene. The car that remained on the scene was a Fiat Panda.
"Two occupants were released uninjured."