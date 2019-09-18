Two people in custody after car overturns in Leeds when evading police

Have your say

Two men are in custody after a stolen vehicle overturned when they attempted to evade the police in Leeds.

The vehicle had been stolen in a burglary in May and used in a robbery in the last few days, police confirmed.

The vehicle made off from a police dog handler before the driver lost control.

Two people were taken to custody.

