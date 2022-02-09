Two men suffer face injuries after being attacked in homophobic assault in Boar Lane Leeds
Officers in Leeds have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to in connection with a homophobic assault.
It is reported that on New Year’s Day at around 5.30am, two males were walking in Boar Lane when they were abused by two unknown men getting in a taxi.
The two men then followed the victims, before assaulting them, causing injuries to their faces.
Both males went to hospital and have since recovered.
Officers are keen to identify the individuals in the CCTV footage, who may be able to assist with enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting crime reference number 13220000636.
