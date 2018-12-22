Two men stabbed in fighting on Southgate in Huddersfield: Five arrests

Have your say

FIVE men were arrested this morning in connection with a fight in Huddersfield that left two men with knife injuries.

Police received reports of two men fighting on Southgate just before 3.30am today (Sat Dec 22).

Officers attended and found two men, aged 20 and 23, with knife injuries.

The 23-year-old had multiple wounds and the 20-year-old had a slight injury to his arm.

Both were taken to hospital for treatment.

Neither man's injuries are considered life threatening.

Five men, aged 19 to 24, have been arrested in connection with the incident and are currently in custody.

A scene has been cordoned off at the junction of Northumberland Street and Southgate.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Kirklees District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13180640201.