Two men jailed for clothes raid on Harveys department store in Halifax city centre

Two men have been jailed for burglary offences, including a raid on Harveys department store in Halifax town centre.

Paul Woolley, aged 50, of Crossley Gardens, Halifax and Mark McPhee, aged 46, of Dyson Road, Halifax were both jailed for two years for burglary and attempted burglary at Bradford Crown Court on Tuesday.

On 19 June this year, McPhee caused damage to the showroom window at Harveys before entering the menswear department, making off with a quantity of high-value clothing. Woolley was the driver and assisted in the removal of the clothing.

The damage caused and the value of the stock stolen came to approximately £6,000.

Following enquiries carried out by the Halifax Integrated Offender Management, Woolley’s home was searched and officers found clothing stolen from the department store.

The following day McPhee was arrested at another address in the Halifax area, where more stolen property from Harveys was recovered.

Woolley and McPhee also attempted to burgle Tesco on Market Street 10 minutes prior to Harveys. Damage was caused to the front of the store but access wasn’t gained.

