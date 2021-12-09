At 3.50am today (Thursday), police were called to the junction of Coronation Parade and Cartmell Drive, in Halton Moor.

Two men, aged 24 and 26, were found with knife wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment.

The 24-year-old victim was found to have serious injuries and is undergoing surgery. The 26-year-old’s injuries are not thought to be serious, said a police spokesperson this afternoon.

The West Yorkshire Police spokesperson added that a large scene is in place around Coronation Parade to undergo forensic examination and specialist searches and two men, aged 34 and 21, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Det Insp Dan Bates, of Leeds District CID, said: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210635096 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.