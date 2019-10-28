Two men charged after man stabbed in Bexley Grove in Harehills
Two men have been charged after a man was stabbed in Bexley Grove in Harehills, Leeds.
Monday, 28th October 2019, 7:54 am
Daniel Cunningham, aged 41, of Bexley Grove has been charged with attempted murder.
Stephen Catterill, aged 52, also of Bexley Grove, has been charged with perverting the course of justice.
A 48-year-old man who was arrested in connection with this incident was released without charge.
The 37-year-old victim was stabbed at 8.13am on Thursday, October 24.
He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.
He is now in a stable condition and remains in hospital.
Cunningham and Catterill have been remanded in custody.
They will appear at Leeds Magistrates Court today (Monday, 28 October).