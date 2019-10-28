Two men charged after man stabbed in Bexley Grove in Harehills

A 37-year-old man was stabbed in Bexley Grove in Harehills.

Daniel Cunningham, aged 41, of Bexley Grove has been charged with attempted murder.

Stephen Catterill, aged 52, also of Bexley Grove, has been charged with perverting the course of justice.

A 48-year-old man who was arrested in connection with this incident was released without charge.

The 37-year-old victim was stabbed at 8.13am on Thursday, October 24.

He was rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

He is now in a stable condition and remains in hospital.

Cunningham and Catterill have been remanded in custody.