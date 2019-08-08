Two men arrested in connection with three assaults in Harrogate

Two men have been arrested in connection with three assaults on women in Harrogate, which happened on Saturday August 3rd, 2019.

A 47-year-old man and a 21-year-old man were arrested before being released under investigation.

Three assaults on women, which police believe to be connected, were reported to have taken place in the town.

The first reported assault took place on Franklin Road at around 3.30am, the second at Park Parade at around 4am and then later that same day, a third assault which took place at around 11.50pm on Cold Bath Road.

Police are continuing their investigations and appeal to anyone who has any information which would assist their enquiries to contact 101 and pass the information to the Force Control Room.