Police were called just after 7.30pm on Saturday, August 7, after the incident at Coral Racing in Austhorpe Road.

Two men, each armed with hammers, barged into the bookies from the back entrance.

They then pushed a member of staff before grabbing cash from the till and fleeing in a Silver Vauxhall Astra car.

Coral Racing in Austhorpe Road, Cross Gates (photo: Google).

The staff member was unharmed but was left shaken.

Two men, aged 42 and 48, were arrested and have since been released while police continue their inquiries.

Leeds District CID are now appealing for witnesses who may have seen a Silver Vauxhall Astra before or shortly after the raid, in particular on Manston Crescent at around 7.30pm, to contact 101 quoting crime reference number 13210399742.