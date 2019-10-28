Two men appear in court over stabbing of man in Harehills
Two men facing charges over the stabbing of a man in Leeds have appeared in court
Daniel Cunningham is charged with attempted murder in relation to the incident in Bexley Grove, Harehills, on Thursday October 24.Stephan Catterill faces a charge of perverting the course of justice.
Both men appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court today.
The case was committed to Leeds Crown Court where both will appear on November 25.
Cunningham, 41, of Bexley Grove, and Catterill, also of Bexley Grove, were remanded in custody until the next court hearing
A 37-year-old man is in a stable condition in hospital and is continuing to recover from his injuries.
A 48-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the incident was released without charge.