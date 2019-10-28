Two men appear in court over stabbing of man in Harehills

Daniel Cunningham is charged with attempted murder in relation to the incident in Bexley Grove, Harehills, on Thursday October 24.Stephan Catterill faces a charge of perverting the course of justice.

Both men appeared before Leeds Magistrates Court today.

The case was committed to Leeds Crown Court where both will appear on November 25.

Leeds Magistrates Court

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cunningham, 41, of Bexley Grove, and Catterill, also of Bexley Grove, were remanded in custody until the next court hearing

A 37-year-old man is in a stable condition in hospital and is continuing to recover from his injuries.