Two men and 16-year-old boy due in court after burglaries across Leeds and Bradford
Two men and a 16-year-old boy are due in court after a string of burglaries across West Yorkshire.
Michael Craggs, 25, of Lapage Terrace, Bradford has been charged with 14 offences which include five burglaries, three attempted burglaries, theft from a motor vehicle, dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving without insurance.
Aiden Kerridge, 19, of Sandfield Road, was been charged with two burglaries.
A 16-year-old male also from Bradford, has been charged with two counts of burglary and assault on an emergency worker.
The burglaries took place in multiple locations across Bradford including Keighley, Thornton, Ilkley, Bingley and also Rawdon and Guiseley in Leeds.
All three will appear at Bradford magistrates court on Friday, August 20.