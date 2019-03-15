Two lone women robbed at knifepoint in Holbeck, Leeds

Two lone women have been robbed at knifepoint in the Holbeck area of Leeds.

The robberies took place on the evening of Wednesday, March 13.

Police officers deployed into the area and found a male who matched the description still in the area.

They then arrested him.

In a statement on Twitter West Yorkshire Police Leeds Crime Team said: "Yesterday evening 2 reports of knifepoint robberies on lone females in the Holbeck area of Leeds. DCT officers immediately deployed into the area and located a Male matching description still loitering in the area. Arrested and the clock started ticking.."

They later issued an update on Twitter to say the man had been charged with two offences of robbery and possession of a knife.

His bail was denied.

The Leeds Crime Team said: "Real team effort and significant enquiries including CCTV, interviews, witness identity parades completed through the day which has resulted in the male being charged with two offences of Robbery and possession of a knife. Bail Denied."