Two injured as stolen Mercedes smashes head-on into lorry in Middleton

Two men were injured after a stolen Mercedes smashed into a lorry in Middleton

Pepper Road, close to Middleton Road, was closed by police at midday on Thursday and the road in Middleton, Leeds was still closed as of 1.30pm.

The crash scene in Middleton

A yellow Scania lorry and a black Mercedes collided on the road at 11.58am.

Two men fled from the scene and were collected by another vehicle after the crash.

Police say they believe the Mercedes was stolen.

The police cordon in place in Middleton, Leeds

The debris from the wreckage caused an obstruction which led police to put a cordon in place, near to the Parnaby Tavern pub.

Two men later turned up at Leeds General Infirmary with injuries and police are still investigating how they came to be hurt. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatning.

The road reopened at 3.10pm after police moved the crashed vehicle with a recovery lorry.

On Tuesday, a man was seriously hurt in Middleton after chasing his stolen van and being run over by thieves.