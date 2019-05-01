Two in court after man shot at scene of Chapeltown slashing

Have your say

Two men are due to appear before magistrates today after a man was shot at the scene of a slashing in Chapeltown.

One man was slashed in the face and it has now emerged that a man was shot.

Jeremy Rawlins, aged 45, of Mexborough Grove, Chapeltown, and Lloyd Aikens, aged 49, of Lincoln Road, Blackburn, have each been charged with possession of a Section 1 firearm following an investigation into an incident at premises known locally as The Hole, in Back Newton Grove, on Sunday, April 28.

Both have been remanded to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Officers have recovered a handgun during a search of the area.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team began an investigation after Mr Rawlins attended hospital in Leeds with serious facial injuries and Mr Aikens attended hospital in Blackburn with a gunshot wound to his back.

Both men received hospital treatment before being taken into custody.

Detectives are continuing to liaise with the Crown Prosecution Service in relation to the assaults.