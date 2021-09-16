Two females kicked and killed hedgehog after shouting "kick it, drop it" in West Yorkshire

On September 10 at around 11pm, the females were spotted in a ginnel off Westfield Street, Heckmondwike.

They were seen to kick at the hedgehog.

The pair were also heard shouting "kick it, drop it, kick the spikey f***".

Sadly, the vet was unable to save the animal, the West Yorkshire Wildlife and Rural Crime Team said.

Officers have now launched an appeal for information.