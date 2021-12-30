A total of five men are thought to have been involved in the robberies at the Co-op store on Selby Road in Whitkirk and the Best One on Stanks Parade in Stanks - which are less than three miles from each other.

The Co-op was targeted at 6.50pm on Wednesday evening (December 29) when three masked men armed with machetes threatened staff and stole cash from the tills as well as cigarettes. They left the scene in a car.

Co-op on Selby Road, Whitkirk

At 7.43pm, two men arrived at the Best One store on a silver motorbike with their faces covered. One was armed with a handgun, which was thought to be a replica, and the other suspect had a knife. They also threatened staff and stole cash and a quantity of cigarettes and tobacco before leaving the scene on the motorbike along Stanks Approach.

West Yorkshire Police said: "As a result of enquiries, a 23-year-old man was arrested this morning on suspicion of robbery in connection with the Whitkirk incident. He remains in custody.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101 quoting crime reference 13210670339 (Whitkirk) or 13210670390 (Stanks) or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat."

Information can be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.