Twenty one men due in court for sentence over mass brawl caught on camera at Arc Bar in Headingley

Twenty one men are to be sentenced at Leeds Crown Court today over a mass bar brawl in Leeds which was caught on camera.

Police issued shocking footage of the fight in February last year in which glasses and chairs were used as weapons.

The incident was caught on camera when violence erupted at the Arc Bar, on Ash Road, Headingley, on February 17, 2018.

All the defendants have pleaded guilty to affray

The case was adjourned after a plea hearing in March for reports into each of the defendants, who lives at addresses in Leeds, Wetherby and Harrogate.

Sentencing is expected to take two days, finishing tomorrow.

At the time of the offences, Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: “The situation appears to have started with a confrontation between two people that has then quickly turned in to a mass brawl.

The 21 men to be sentenced are:

Benjamin Marzullo, 26, of Primrose Drive, Leeds.

Owen McDonagh, 20, of Belle Vue Avenue, Leeds.

Curtis Fleming, 22, of Henshaw Avenue, Yeadon.

Oliver Galley, 22, of Middle Farm, Harrogate.

Kyle Hancock, 22, of Banksfield Avenue, Yeadon.

Liam Lamb, 22, of Haw View, Yeadon.

Marcus Lamb, 27, of Queenswood Court, Headingley.

Harry Walker, 22, of Lea Mill Park Drive, Leeds.

Billy Wild, 21, of Aire Grove, Yeadon.

Lewis Bond, 21, of Beech Way, Whinmoor, Leeds.

Dalian Cash, 24, of Litton Way, Whinmoor, Leeds.

Robert Ives, 23, of St Lukes Close, Wetherby.

Michael McDonagh, 26, of Eastdean Grove, Seacroft.

Louis McShane, 25, of Whitelaithe Approach, Whinmoor.

George Milner, 27, of Cedar Drive, Leeds.

Michael Roberts, 29, of Pendas Grove, Cross Gates.

Christopher Booth, 43, of Gamble Hill Rise, Bramley.

Jordan Smith, 23, of The Orchards, Cross Green.

Thomas Walker, 24, of Whitelaithe Gardens, Whinmoor.

Jamie Wild, 22, of Willow Close, Guiseley.

Matthew Wild, 23, of Manston Grove, Cross Gates.