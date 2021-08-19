Tributes paid to 'ray of sunshine' Eileen Barrott as fundraiser launched by NHS colleagues

Friends and colleagues have paid tribute to Eileen Barrott, calling her a "beautiful lady with a beautiful smile".

Eileen, aged 50, was found dead at her home in Naburn Fold, Whinmoor, on Sunday, August 15.

Her husband Mark Barrott, 54, has been arrested on suspicion of her murder.

Eileen was a nurse at St James' Hospital and had worked for the NHS since 1996.

Her colleagues from the hospital's cardiology department have now set up a Just Giving fundraiser to help support her two children.

The fundraiser reads: "Eileen is very sadly no longer here. We as her friends and colleagues wish to carry out her wishes to provide a future for her children- by collecting to support them."

It has raised more than £2,000 so far, with a target of £5,000.

Almost 100 people have supported the fundraiser, with many leaving messages about what a wonderful person Eileen was.

Sam Fox said the fundraiser was to "To help give our Eileen a well deserved send off, so her lovely children can see how special she was to us all.

"Eileen didn't miss a party, we won't miss her celebration."

Julie said Eileen was "a gem of a woman who brightened every room she entered. Taken from this world far too soon", while Gill added that she was a "ray of sunshine" and Tracy said she was a "beautiful lady with a beautiful smile".

Her colleagues Mandy and Emily said they will always have "fond memories of a lovely person friend and work colleague" and that it was an "honour" to work with her.

Sue, Mick, Vicky and Joe Clarke added: "We remember Eileen as a lovely woman, with a heart of gold, beautiful inside and out.

"She will be sorely missed by all who knew her."

A Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust spokesperson said her death had come as "a shock to her colleagues" and revealed that she had worked as a staff nurse in Leeds since 1996.

Paying tribute, the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust spokesperson said: “It is with great sadness that we have heard about the sudden and unexpected passing of Eileen Barrott.

"She will be sadly missed by all her friends and colleagues across the Trust.

"Eileen worked as a staff nurse across a number of departments since joining the Trust in 1996.

“This has been a shock to her colleagues and we’re doing all we can to support them at this difficult time.”