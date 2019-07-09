Trial of man accused of murder over fatal Leeds stabbing set to start today

Have your say

The trial of a man accused of murder over a fatal stabbing in Bramley is set to begin today.

St John Lewis, 47, died following an incident on Broadlea Terrace, Bramley on Tuesday February 26.

Dean Anthony Dagless, 48, of Broadlea Terrace, Bramley, is charged with murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Police were contacted by the ambulance service just after 3pm after they had been called to reports of a man with a stab wound on Broadlea Terrace.

Mr Lewis received emergency treatment at the scene but was pronounced deceased a short time later.

The trial, which is expected to last for five days, is due to start this morning.