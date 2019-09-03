Trial of Leeds man charged with several terrorism offences due to start today

A Leeds man who is accused of possessing instruction manuals on making weaponry and killing techniques will go on trial at the Old Bailey today.

Pawel Golaszewski, 33, from Leeds, faces six counts under the Terrorism Act.

He is charged with possession of a document or record containing information of a kind likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

The charges allege that, on February 23 in Leeds, Golaszewski had copies of 21 Silent Techniques Of Killing by Master Hei Long, The Anarchist Cookbook and The Big Book Of Mischief.

It is also alleged he had in his possession the Improvised Munitions Handbook, Murder Inc, The Book by Jack The Rippa, and Minimanual Of The Urban Guerilla by Carlos Marighella.

The trial is due to start at 10am on Tuesday.