Trial date set for 20-year-old Leeds man accused of making indecent images of children
A trial date has been set for a Leeds man accused of making hundreds of indecent images of children.
Dane Leach, 20, of Carlton Gate, entered four not guilty pleas at his appearance at Leeds Crown Court on Tuesday, February 1.
To charges relating to an offence on December 18, 2020, Leach pleaded not guilty to one count of making Category A indecent images of children.
He pleaded not guilty to one count of making Category B indecent images of children.
He pleaded not guilty to one count of making Category C indecent images of children.
Leach was also charged with breaching a previous sexual harm prevention order on October 26.
He pleaded not guilty.
Judge Tom Bayliss QC set a trial date for March 28, 2023.
Bail was granted.
