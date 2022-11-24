Town Street stabbing: 23-year-old man to appear in court charged with attempted murder in Armley
A man is due to appear in court charged with attempt murder over an incident in Leeds where a man was stabbed and critically injured.
Akwia Bryant, aged 23, of Wesley Road, Armley, has been charged in relation to an incident in Town Street on Monday night in which a 29-year-old man received multiple stab wounds.
Bryant has also been charged with possession of a knife in a public place in relation to the incident.
He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning.
A 22-year-old woman, who was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the same incident, has been released on bail.