Tony Brooks: Police wanting to speak to man in relation to Wakefield burglary

Officers have made numerous enquiries to locate Tony Brooks who is described as being about 5ft 10ins tall and of proportionate build.

The 35-year-old has a tattoo of a star on his left wrist and the name ‘Charlene’ tattooed on his neck.

If you have any information about his whereabouts then please contact Wakefield District Police on 101, or via the LiveChat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website.

Tony Brooks. PIC: WYP

Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

