Tingley shooting: Three men each deny two attempted murder charges as trial date set at Leeds Crown Court

Three men have each denied two charges of attempted murder and a firearms offence after a shooting in Tingley.

By Mark Lavery
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 11:45 am
Updated Thursday, 9th September 2021, 12:09 pm

The trio entered the not guilty pleas at a hearing at Leeds Crown Court today (Sept 9) in connection with the incident in Tingley on Sunday August 8.

Former RAF serviceman from Leeds sent sex messages to undercover police officer posing as a 13-year-old girl

Shaun McDermott, 35, of Batley Road Tingley; Richard Bathie, 52, of Woodhouse Lane, East Ardsley, and Joshua Bathie, 18, of Woodhouse Lane, East Ardsley, each deny two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm with intent to danger life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Leeds Crown Court

Johsua Bathie also pleaded not guilty to possession of a bladed article.

Recorder of Leeds Judge Guy Kearl QC set a trial date of February 7 2022.

Cordon in place after man found dead in Woodside Terrace garden in Burley

All three defendants were remanded in custody.

The charges relate to an incident that took place at around 6.15pm on Sunday August 8 when police were called to reports of an ongoing fight in Batley Road, Tingley.

It was also reported that a firearm had been discharged in Dunningley Lane.

Police investigating after attempted robbery at Pudsey Post Office in Church Lane

Police attended and found two men with injuries consistent with the use of a firearm.

Both men were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.